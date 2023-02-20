Former Black Stars striker Emmanuel Clottey expresses disbelief over Christian Atsu’s death

Former Black Stars striker Emmanuel Clottey has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of Christian Atsu, who was reported missing after two earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria.

Despite Atsu's passing being confirmed on Saturday after spending 12 days buried in the wreckage of his collapsed apartment, Clottey stated that he will not accept the news until he sees Atsu's body in person.

In a statement to Citi Sports, Clottey said, "I still won't believe unless it (his body) … I don't know what to say for now unless I see the body (of Atsu) because, since day one, I don't want to believe it till now."

Atsu, who had previously played for Newcastle United and Bournemouth, recently scored the winning goal for Hatayspor in a 1-0 victory over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super League. His lifeless body was discovered under the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay.

Clottey played with Atsu at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where Atsu scored in a 3-0 victory over Niger.