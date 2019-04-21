Former Black Stars striker Opoku Agyemang believes he can play again after NINE years out

Qatar-based Opoku Agyemang remains hopeful of staging one of the greatest comebacks in football history despite being sidelined for close to nine years.

The former Ghana striker was first sidelined for eight months in 2010 after tearing anterior cruciate ligaments which ruled him out of the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals.

He returned to feature for his club side Al Sadd in the Asian Champions League.

In 2012, Agyemang signed for Bulgarian side Levski Sofia but had his contract terminated due to his health status.

''Despite being out these past nine years, I have always felt confident that I will recover fully and play again. I'm still on rehabilitation full of hope that I return soon,'' Opoku told Starr FM.

''Growing up, I had dreams of playing top level football. I will be 30 in June (2019) and I have given up on that because the agents shy away saying age is not on my side coupled with the fact that I have been out for over 8 years.

''I have not given up on playing again. When I finally feel there is no chance, I will surely announce the end of my playing career.

''I love to play football. It is my source of happiness.''

Opoku was a member of the Ghana squad which won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt.