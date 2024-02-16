Former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena to be laid to rest today

Today, Friday, February 16th, marks the day of the final farewell for Raphael Dwamena, a former striker for Ghana's senior national team the Black Stars.

His funeral service will take place at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Accra, but it's currently unknown where he will be buried.

The Ghana Football Association has graciously offered assistance to the family in organizing the funeral rites for the late national star.

Tragically, Raphael Dwamena passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, after collapsing on the football pitch during a league match in Albania while playing for Egnatia.

The 28-year-old striker suffered a heart attack during the game against Partizani, collapsing in the 24th minute. Despite immediate medical attention at Kavaja Hospital, he couldn't be revived.

During his career, Dwamena represented Ghana nine times, scoring two goals. He played for various clubs, notably Levante and Real Zaragoza in Spain.

However, his career was hampered by health issues after being diagnosed with a heart problem in 2017.

Despite this setback, he displayed remarkable talent on the field, amassing nearly 200 matches as a professional footballer, with an impressive record of 98 goals and 42 assists.

Today, as the football community gathers to bid farewell to a beloved player, Raphael Dwamena's legacy as a skilled athlete and a cherished individual will be remembered fondly by fans around the world.