Former Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu makes case for players in ‘lower leagues’

Black Stars forward Samuel Owusu is advocating for the inclusion of players in lower leagues for national team call-ups.

He believes that a player's league shouldn't determine their inclusion, and good performances should outweigh reputation or league status.

Owusu argues that talent can come from any part of the world, and no league should be considered superior when it comes to national duty. He cites examples of players in leagues like Saudi Arabia and Qatar who have delivered for their national teams, including Cristiano Ronaldo's continued success with Portugal.

Owusu emphasizes that selection should be based solely on performance and effort, regardless of where a player competes. He believes that if a player is performing well and gaining experience, they should be given the chance to showcase their talent for the national team.

Owusu's comments highlight a pressing need for a mindset shift in Ghanaian football.