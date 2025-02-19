Former Brentford manager Martin Allen questions Mohammed Kudus' form at West Ham

Former Brentford manager Martin Allen has raised concerns over Mohammed Kudus' struggles at West Ham, questioning his impact on the team following a costly miss against Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, Allen highlighted the importance of statistical analysis in modern football, suggesting that Kudus' lack of goals and assists could force Graham Potter to rethink his attacking options.

"You always as a manager have to work out and look at the stats," Allen said. "How many games has Kudus played? How many goals and assists has he made? Every club will have analysts now to put numbers in front of the manager who will then make a decision."

The 24-year-old Ghanaian international has now gone eight Premier League games without a goal or assist, and Allen believes West Ham may need to reconsider his role in the team.

"If he’s going to go 20 games without scoring a goal or winning any points for West Ham, you’ve got to question why he’s in the team," Allen added.

With Crysencio Summerville nearing a return from injury, Allen suggested that Kudus could benefit from a spell on the bench to rebuild his confidence.

"I think Summerville is going to be fit soon and will play ahead of him. At the minute, Kudus is falling short of what would be needed for a winning team."

Graham Potter now faces a key decision on how to manage Kudus' form as West Ham look to improve their attacking efficiency.