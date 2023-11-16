Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton pays tribute to late footballer Raphael Dwamena

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has expressed his regrets upon hearing the passing of former Ghana player Raphael Dwamena who collapsed and died on the pitch while in action for his club.

The 28-year-old couldn't survive a heart attack on Saturday as he collapsed while featuring for Albanina top-flight side FK Egnatia in a league match.

Despite several attempts to resuscitate the prolific goalscorer, Dwamena gave up the ghost unfortunately.

His demise was attributed to his refusal to retire from football after being diagnosed with a heart issue in the past which was followed by a series of emergency health cases related to his heart.

Dwamena's heart issue is said to have come to light at Brighton and Hove Albion when Hughton, now the Black Stars coach was the team's manager.

"The call is always down to the Association. Raphael Dwamena is always in the thoughts of every one of us. I was the manager of Brighton when we tried to sign him so I met him. We had gained promotion to the Premier League. He was set to be the first Ghanaian in the squad. He is always in our thoughts."

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are gearing up to face Madagascar in their first game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.