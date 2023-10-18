Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton confident in rebuilding Black Stars despite setback

Ghana coach Chris Hughton remains confident in his ability to recover from the current setback, drawing on his vast experience in the game.

Hughton, the former Brighton coach, believes that such challenging moments are part of the game, emphasising the need to find the right solutions.

His remarks came after the Black Stars suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat to the USA in an international friendly. This loss followed a previous 2-0 defeat against Mexico in North Carolina. It marked Hughton's defeats as the team's coach, and he acknowledged the current difficulties they are facing.

Before these two defeats, Hughton had guided the team through six games without a loss, but the recent results have exposed vulnerabilities, with Ghana conceding six goals and failing to score in these two matches, registering just two shots on target.

Hughton expressed his commitment to building a stronger team, and addressing the issues they've encountered, such as player absences and the quest for consistency. He emphasized the importance of finding the right strategies to enhance the team's performance.

"It is my responsibility to build this team. I have to work around some of the issues we’ve always had regards some players missing from the squad, trying to get consistency in the team and we will continue to strive to get the right formulas," he told the press.

"I’ve also been involved in the game long enough to know that sometimes you go through what we regard as bad periods to come out better."

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in November for the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros.