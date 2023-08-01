Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton reveals how he became Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton has disclosed the process that led to his appointment as the head coach of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Brighton manager was appointed in February, signing a 21-month contract and has already overseen three games, winning one.

Reflecting on his appointment, Hughton shared on talkSPORTS, "My dad passed away recently but he was alive when I had the job and I am very proud to do so."

"It actually started when I was on holiday in Ghana and we hadn't done so well in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and the FA changed the coach and they wanted to bring in another coach and it was Otto Addo, who is one of the assistant coaches at Borussia Dortmund, who is a very good coach.

"Most people thought I was there for the job but that was not the case. It worked out because I was not working and they knew my father and I was asked if I will want to be a technical advisor for the two big games against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs which we won.

"So the fact that we won, they asked me if I will want to continue this role going through to the World Cup because they saw me as an experienced coach and also have a Ghanaian background so I was asked if I could help. My role was to support the head coach and the technical team.

"Post World Cup, I was asked if I would be the head coach and it didn't take me a long time to accept," he added.