Former Cameroon midfielder Landry Nguemo dies in tragic car accident

Former Cameroon midfielder Landry Nguemo has passed away at the age of 38 following a car accident in his home country.

Nguemo's career spanned across France, Turkey, Norway, and Scotland. He spent a season on loan at Celtic during the 2009-10 season, making a significant contribution as a defensive midfielder under managers Tony Mowbray and Neil Lennon.

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) confirmed Nguemo's passing and expressed their condolences.

"Nguemo, who was a key player for the Cameroonian national team from 2006 to 2014 and a former member of Girondins de Bordeaux, will be remembered for his contributions to football," the statement read.

"FECAFOOT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community."

The Yaounde-born midfielder played 42 times and scored three goals for Cameroon between 2006 and 2014, winning a runners-up medal at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

He spent most of his club career in France, starting as a 16-year-old at the academy of AS Nancy-Lorraine.

He graduated to the first team winning the 2006 French League Cup before leaving for Bordeaux.

Between 2011 and 2014, he played for the Girondins, winning the French Cup in 2003 before moving to Saint-Etienne in 2014.

All three clubs posted tributes on X with Nancy, where he returned as a coach after his playing days, proclaiming its "immense sadness".

He also had stints in Turkey and Norway before returning to the Nancy Under 16s, "with the desire to pass on to the kids his knowledge and experience", said the club.

Nguemo spent a season on loan at Celtic, who posted, "Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N'Guemo's passing at the young age of 38."

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Landry's family and friends at this sad time."