Published on: 12 June 2019
Former Canada female youth star Christabel Oduro open to Black Queens call-up
KOBE, JAPAN - AUGUST 23: Christabel Oduro of Canada runs with the ball during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2012 group C match between Norway and Canada at Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium on August 23, 2012 in Kobe, Japan. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Canadian born Ghanaian footballer Christabel Oduro has revealed her readiness to represent Ghana at the senior level. 

The former Canada U-20 female star says she was to switch nationality to play for the Black Queens of Ghana, revealing the pride behind her heritage.

“Am hoping to get a chance to represent my heritage, my home country Ghana,” the IFK Kalmar striker spoke to Ghanasportsonline.com.

“I am born Canadian and capped by the Youth National teams and few for the senior National team but stuffs has changed for myself and I believe is time for me to put my head up and represent the country I love so much.

“Been always proud to be a Ghanaian, in 2010 I cried when we lost to Uruguay at the World Cup and I really believe now is the time and am ready to do everything I can to represent the Black Queens.”

Christable plays for IFK Kalmar in the Swedish Women’s second tier, where she scored 7 goals in 11 appearances for the club.

Oduro- a cousin of Ghanaian footballer Dominic Odura was a member of the Canada team that played the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Japan 2012.

