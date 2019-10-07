GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Celtic defender John Kennedy backs Ghanaian teen Jeremie Frimpng to come good at club

Published on: 07 October 2019

Former Celtic defender John Kennedy is backing Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong to become a big deal in future.

The 18-year-old has only seen 79 minutes of action for the Bhoys since joining from Manchester City.

The youngster marked his debut in the 5-0 annihiliation of Championship side Partick Thistle in the League Cup last month.

And former Celtic defender John Kennedy expects the youngster to come good.

"We’ve seen what he has to offer in training and in terms of how we play. He’s a modern-day full-back and ticks so many of those boxes. His speed and intensity is good, he can defend in one-v-one scenarios and he can get forward," he said

“He has a very bright future if he keeps working hard. It’s our job to keep developing him and making him better. When the time comes and the manager chooses to stick him in, I’m sure he’ll have more of those performances because he’s a talented player.”

 

