Former Celtic star praises teenage full back Jeremie Frimpong

Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has praised Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong following his outstanding displays with the Hoops.

The 18-year old right back has been in scintillating form since arriving in Scotland, playing an integral role in manager Neil Lenon's side.

His performances has earned him widespread praises and the recent to join in singing the praise of the youngster is Alan Rough, who says he is yet to see the youngster have a poor game.

"Haven't seen the young lad having a bad game", Rough said on the PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"True to tradition, he is an attacking full-back. He's in the other half more than in his own.

"He is not frightened to take people on, not frightened to have a shot at goal as well.

"So everything is positive going forward. I just think the only worry that some people might have is [his abilities] defensively.

"If he comes in a game where he's going to have to defend. We haven't seen that yet but who's to say he won't come up with the goods."