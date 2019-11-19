Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton praises Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has lauded Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong for his impressive start to life in Scotland.

Frimpong, who joined the Scottish giants from Manchester City, has been a revelation. The 18-year-old has commanded three first-team appearances and has a goal and an assist.

“You’d think professional football was quite an easy game the way youngster Frimpong has started his career in a Celtic jersey with really good attacking intent," Sutton, who works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport said. He, however, claimed; "we haven’t seen him seriously tested defensively."

Frimpong born in Amsterdam could represent Ghana in future despite featuring Dutch youth teams.