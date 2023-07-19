GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Chelsea attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi expresses desire to represent Ghana

Published on: 19 July 2023
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has his sights set on playing for the Ghanaian national team rather than England, despite representing the English U-20 team. 

The 20-year-old forward, who started his football career in Chelsea's youth system before joining Crystal Palace in 2019, is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents. He made his Premier League debut as a substitute in a match against his former club Chelsea on 14th August 2021.

Charlton Athletic FC first-team coach Anthony Hayes revealed Rak-Sakyi's ambitions, stating, "Jes[urun Rak-Sakyi] has ambitions to play in the Premier League and represent Ghana, to play in World Cup." Hayes added that the young player aspires to perform on the big stage, which is why he aims to represent Ghana.

Currently, Rak-Sakyi is undertaking French classes after first-team training. He expressed his desire to learn the language to communicate with his potential Ghanaian teammates when he eventually joins the national team.

 

Last season, the forward spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring an impressive 15 goals in 43 appearances and helping the club secure a 10th-place finish in the English League 1.

With the Ghanaian national team facing challenges and aiming to regain their status as one of Africa's top sides, Rak-Sakyi's availability could be a valuable addition. The Ghana Football Association should initiate the process of recruiting the talented youngster into the senior national team.

By Joel Bortey - Twitter: @joelbortey

