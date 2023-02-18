Former Chelsea captain John Terry pays tribute to the late Christian Atsu

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry has paid tribute to ex-teammate Christian Atsu following his passing after the Turkey earthquake.

Atsu was confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday morning after being trapped under rubble for 12 days.

Terry, who was Chelsea captain when Atsu arrived at Stamford Bridge as a youngster from FC Porto took to social media to pay his last respects.

"Rest in Peace, my friend," he wrote on Twitter.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

"Christian Atsu found and sadly passed away," he wrote.

The news was also confirmed by the Ghanaian agent of the player on social media.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," he wrote.

"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

Atsu scored the winner in Hatayspor's last game against Kasimpasa.