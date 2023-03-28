Former Chelsea defender auctions jerseys to fund completion of Christian Atsu's school in Ghana

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has organised an auction of personal items to raise funds for the completion of a school in Ghana that was started by his former teammate, Christian Atsu, before his untimely death.

Atsu, who was an ambassador for the charity Arms Around the Child, was confirmed dead on February 18, 2023, following the earthquake in Turkey. Cahill took to social media to urge people to bid on a signed Chelsea FC shirt, with proceeds going towards the completion of the school build.

In a statement, Chelsea announced that the club would be auctioning off the jerseys worn by players during their match against Everton, as well as other items, to support the charity.

The money raised will fund the completion of the school that Atsu started building in his native Ghana. The auction, which includes signed shirts from the entire squad as well as memorabilia from club legends, will run until 2 pm on April 8th.

“Money raised will be going to Arms Around the Child, a charity for which Christian was an ambassador, and it will fund the completion of the school they had started building in his native Ghana,” the club announced.

“The auction, which includes signed shirts from all the squad as well as a variety of items from club legends, will run until 2pm on 8 April.”

Atsu spent five years with Chelsea, but never made a first-team appearance before joining Everton. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Ada on March 17, 2022.