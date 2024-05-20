Former Chelsea defender Baba Rahman ecstatic after capturing Greek Super League crown with PAOK

Ex-Chelsea defender Baba Rahman joyfully revelled in PAOK's triumph in capturing the Greek Super League title after emerging victorious in a thrilling 2-1 finale against Aris.

The crucial win guaranteed PAOK's fourth championship in franchise history, following a tense battle decided by a magnificent 60th-minute team effort concluded by Brazilian midfield maestro Taison.

Aris briefly levelled the scoreboard at the beginning of the second half, punctuated by a sublime Loren MorÃ³n strike. However, PAOK's indomitable spirit prevailed, sparked by a scintillating sequence initiated by Giannis Konstantelias and culminating in Taison's championship-clinching goal just thirty minutes before the final whistle.

While AEK patiently waited on the sidelines prepared to usher in a celebration of their own, should PAOK falter, their valiant attempt fell short with a 3-0 victory over Lamia proving inconsequential. Consequently, PAOK earn the privilege of competing in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Overcoming severe injuries plaguing his career between 2017 and 2020, Rahman fought tooth and nail to overcome debilitating Meniscus damage, a torn Cruciate ligament, and a knee injury requiring extensive surgery.

Struggling to secure permanency due to recurring health issues, Rahman bounced between loans until finally reaching an agreement with PAOK earlier this season, signing a three-year deal as a free agent from Chelsea.

Appearing in a phenomenal 44 matches this term, Rahman's impact resonated deeply as evidenced by his six goals and four assists.

READ ALSO: Baba Rahman set for stunning Premier League return as two clubs fight for Ghana and PAOK star