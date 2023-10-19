GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Chelsea defender Ryan Bertrand shares interest in investing in sports in Ghana

Published on: 19 October 2023
Former Chelsea defender Ryan Bertrand shares interest in investing in sports in Ghana

Former England and Chelsea defender, Ryan Bertrand has shared his excitement after arriving in Ghana for the first time. 

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner, who played alongside Ghana legend Michael Essien, was invited to the country by Ghanaian-owned Koppan Sports.

Bertrand will be involved in a series of activities while in Ghana, including a charity event.

"I feel really good, really amazing to finally come here [Ghana]. It is my first time touching down in the country," he said following his arrival.

"At my free time now, it is good to come here. I think the world can see, that Ghana has some great talents.

"We are here to see the youth in Ghana, engage with charity with my partners[Koppan Sports Agency], feel good and spread good vibes. It is important to inspire the youth with what we have achieved in the past.

"I am very interested in establishing sports with a purpose here in Ghana, so it’s gonna be interesting in the next few days"

