Former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey discusses deep connection to Ghana and philanthropic efforts

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his profound connection to Ghana, emphasizing the joy he experiences every time he returns to the country.

Lamptey, who was born in London, officially committed to playing for the Black Stars in 2022 after representing England at youth levels.

The former Chelsea defender recently participated in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic, contributing to Ghana's crucial victories to enhance their World Cup aspirations.

The match against the Central African Republic at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium marked Lamptey’s first appearance on Ghanaian soil, a momentous occasion for him.

"I feel great, always want to come back. I’m really happy, good to see the people, good to see some family and friends, and obviously, the two games were really good, so I’m really happy," Lamptey told 3Sports.

Beyond football, Lamptey discussed his philanthropic efforts through his foundation, which focuses on supporting the education of underprivileged yet talented children.

He emphasised the importance of giving back, acknowledging the support of his family and foundation team in making a positive impact.

"Helping especially the kids and going to schools and stuff is really something that I’m proud of. Doing training sessions with them, seeing them smile, and the joy on their faces makes everything worth it and motivates me to continue to do more," Lamptey shared passionately.

Reflecting on the progress of his foundation, Lamptey expressed pride, noting the positive impact and growth achieved so far.

He credited his aunt and the dedicated team behind the foundation for their invaluable contributions and hoped to expand their support further.