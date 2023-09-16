Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic hails West Ham's new signing Mohammed Kudus

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has heaped praise on West Ham United's new signing, Mohammed Kudus, expressing confidence that the Ghanaian midfielder will bring a fresh dimension to the team.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Begovic commended Kudus and the quality he brings to the squad. He emphasised the importance of Kudus' arrival as West Ham gears up for their participation in the Europa League this season.

Begovic stated, "They have got another dimension in midfield with him (Mohammed Kudus), and they will need it to challenge on the European stage. They have built a really nice squad, done good business, and got value for money. I think it should be a really good season for them."

West Ham fans will be eager to see how Kudus, the 23-year-old Ghana midfielder, contributes to the team's European ambitions.

Kudus joined West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax during the summer transfer window in a deal reportedly worth over 40 million euros, committing to a five-year contract.

Kudus made his debut for West Ham in a Premier League match against Luton Town, coming on as a late substitute just before the international break. The midfielder is now expected to make his full debut in a crucial match against reigning champions Manchester City.