Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green reveals how Hudson-Odoi tormented Cesar Azpilicueta in training

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has revealed how captain Cesar Azpilicueta suffered at the hands of Callum Hudson-Odoi in training.

Green expressed his disbelief that Hudson-Odoi was still struggling for minutes last season after consistently getting the better of players like Azpilicueta in training.

‘We had Willian, Pedro and obviously Eden [Hazard] in the same positions but the manager had such a strong belief about playing the players he trusted. He would not play other players,’ Green told BBC Radio 5 live.

‘It was the same team, the same formation every week, maybe one or two changes and Callum just wouldn’t get a look-in. ‘We’d go into training and he’d tear it up day in, day out and the things he would try in training with no pressure… and he’d do it in games. You’d just see him trying stuff because he just wanted to.

‘It’s not that players like this don’t care. It’s just that they can play with the freedom and understanding that they can try these things and are good enough to pull them off. ‘He would try it in training against some of the best players in the world, some of the best defenders.

‘Azpilicueta playing up against him in training… couldn’t live with him! He’d chop inside him and Azpi would turn around and go, “Oh God, he’s gone past me”, and then he’d just bend one in the far top corner or fire one in at the near post.’

Hudson's 2018/19 season was cut short when he suffered a serious Achilles injury against Burnley in April and the 18-year-old only recently made his comeback for Chelsea.

The young England international scored on his first-team return as Chelsea thumped Grimsby 7-1 in the Carabao Cup and has since featured in the Premier League and Champions League.