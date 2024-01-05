GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Chelsea star Michael Essien calls playing in Premier League a 'great' opportunity

Published on: 05 January 2024
Former Chelsea star Michael Essien calls playing in Premier League a 'great' opportunity

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has spoken about his positive experience in the Premier League.

Essien, a key figure in Chelsea's success during his tenure, expressed that the opportunity to play in the English top flight was a dream come true.

The former Ghana international arrived in the Premier League in 2005, joining Chelsea from Olympique Lyon for a £24.4 million fee.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Essien shared his excitement about realising his dream of playing in the Premier League and representing Ghana on such a prestigious stage.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League, and when the opportunity came, I jumped on it, and it was great to represent Ghana in the Premier League," he revealed.

Essien seamlessly adapted to the physical demands of the Premier League, noting that the robust nature of the competition complemented his style of play. "It was very physical at the time, and that was part of my football. It was not difficult for me to adapt, and I showed that," he added.

During his time at Chelsea, Essien achieved considerable success, clinching two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League, among other honours.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

