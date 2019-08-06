Former Chelsea star Michael Essien content with glittering career

Michael Essien says he is happy with what he has achieved in football as he looks back at his glittering career.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a fabolous ride for both club and country during his peak career.

The Ghanaian is a Chelsea legend after winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup twice, the League Cup and the Champions League in 2012.

The 'Boison' also collected the Chelsea Goal of the Season award twice, for characteristically powerful strikes against Arsenal and Barcelona.

And the Ghanaian says he is more than happy with what he has achieved with in his career.

"Of course, I am more than happy with what I have achieved in the game. I will say I'm lucky to have played for big clubs in Europe. Not every player could do that. It was good and I really enjoyed every moment and I am very happy." he told South Africa based iono.fm

Essien also played in France, Spain, Italy and Greece and made over 50 appearances for the Ghana national side, most memorably helping them to become the only African side in the knockout stages of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

He was named in the team of the tournament at the Africa Cup of Nations two years later.

Essien, who is currently serving as player-coach at Azerbaijani Sabail FK, has enjoyed an illustrious career playing for top clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan.