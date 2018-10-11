Former Chelsea star Michael Essien explains how to succeed under Jose Mourinho

Former Chelsea hero Michael Essien says Jose Mourinho's man management skills is the best.

The ex-Ghana international proved one of Mourinho's most successful players while with Chelsea.

He told the Daily Mail: "My time at Chelsea under Jose, I mean sometimes he goes hard on us to get the best out of us, we'd go there, go back and change things.

"Maybe... probably things are different. At the end of the day it's football. As a player you know if you're not playing well. You want to go back and try to change things.

"With me, it worked very well. Everyone is different. Players are very different, every player is very different to every other one. We'll see how things go."

Essien added there was nothing complicated with Mourinho.

"His message was always clear," he added. "I want you to do this and I'd go out there and do it.

"I've got the talent, I just do what the manager says, that's all I've done my whole career. That's his decision, you have to follow what he says."