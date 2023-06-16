Former Chelsea star Michael Essien reveals Anfield as his favourite stadium with captivating atmosphere

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has expressed his deep admiration for the stadium atmosphere at Anfield, the home of Liverpool Football Club.

Essien, who enjoyed a stellar career, revealed that out of all the stadiums he played in, Anfield stood out as his favourite.

In an interview with Goal Africa, Essien acknowledged the privilege he had of playing in numerous renowned stadiums throughout his illustrious career. However, he singled out Anfield as the venue with the most captivating and awe-inspiring atmosphere he experienced.

"Then again, I've played in a lot of stadiums. But I think Liverpool, Anfield is quite the atmosphere that is quite amazing," Essien stated, highlighting the special ambience at Anfield.

Essien who joined the London club from Lyon in 2005, remained with Chelsea until the 2013/2014 season before making a move to Italian powerhouse AC Milan.

During his remarkable nine-year tenure with Chelsea, Essien achieved great success, winning prestigious titles including the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Football League Cup, Community Shield, and the Premier League.