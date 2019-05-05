Former Danbort FC forward Ibrahim Laar strike not enough as Naestved BK suffer defeat against Hvidovre IF

Former Danbort striker Ibrahim Laar opened his competitive scoring account for Naestved BK in defeat against Hvidovre IF Danish First Division on Sunday.

Naestved BK, who are chasing promotion to the Danish SuperLiga, were handed a heavy blow to their aspiration when they were thump 3-1 against relegation threatened side Hvidovre at the Hvidovre Stadium.

Veteran Danish midfielder Kim Aabech fetched the opener for the hosts in the 22nd minute of the game.

But Ibrahim Laar came off the substitutes bench to pull level for Naestvaed in the 79th minute. The Ghanaian seems to be brimming with confidence after opening his goal scoring account for the side in midweek during a friendly encounter with third-tier side Slagelse B&I.

However, two late goals from Stefan Hansen and Aebech helped Hvidovre to emerge 3-1 victors.

Naestvaed are sitting 3rd on the table with 45 points, six points adrift of leaders Silkeborg after 29 round of matches.

Laar joined the Green and White lads from Ghanaian Division One side Danbort FC during the January transfer window.