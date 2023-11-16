Former Division One League board chairman criticises GFA for overlooking football contributors

Former chairman of the Division One League BoardNtow Fianko has launched a scathing critique against the Ghana Football Association (GFA), accusing them of neglecting to acknowledge and honour individuals who played pivotal roles in the development of football in Ghana.

Fianko's criticism was triggered by the recent passing of former Congress President, Justice AKB Apemyaw. Expressing dismay at the lack of recognition given to Apemyaw's significant contributions to Ghanaian football, Fianko revealed that the former judge, who dedicated considerable efforts to the sport, didn't even receive a ticket to witness a Black Stars game when he was alive.

"Some people have done a lot for GFA but those there currently act as if football started from them when they were voted into power recently," Fianko told Peace FM. He specifically highlighted Justice AKB Apemyaw's 20-year tenure as the President of Congress, emphasizing the judge's punctuality and commitment, even sacrificing Supreme Court duties to attend to football matters.

"I don't remember them taking him to even Togo accompanying Black Stars so that he will collect some CFA. The 130 billion within nine days he never got some but he served Ghana football. The people that have died in two weeks, but he was a chief in Gomoa so if a chief dies, you can't announce it if you are in football; we should remember that people have really done a lot for us," Fianko added.

The former chairman further criticized the GFA for a broader pattern of oversight, claiming that many others who made substantial contributions to Ghanaian football had also been overlooked.

He lamented the lack of acknowledgement for these unsung heroes, stating, "Ghana football didn't start now; a whole Supreme Court judge, he has served Congress, and someone like this has died, and there is nothing about him. Go to their website, there is nothing there about him; they think they brought Ghana football."