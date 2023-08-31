Former Dreams FC captain Maxwell Arthur completes transfer to Karela United

Former Dreams FC captain Maxwell Arthur has reportedly joined Karela United ahead of the upcoming season, hoping to make a great impact at the club.

The defensive midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Karela United, completing all the necessary paperwork for the transfer.

This move follows his departure from Dreams FC in June, which was mutually agreed upon and marked the end of his tenure with the 'Still Believe' club.

Arthur had a longstanding association with Dreams FC, spanning six years. He initially joined the club's youth ranks before progressing to the senior team during the 2016/17 season.

His debut for the senior team took place on June 29 in a Ghana Premier League match against New Edubiase United, where he came on as a substitute for Aaron Amoah.

Arthur's notable performance at Dreams FC earned him recognition and selection for various national teams, including the U-20 and U-23 squads, where he participated in different competitions. His experience and versatility make him a valuable addition to Karela United as they prepare for the upcoming season.