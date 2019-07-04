Former Dreams FC defender Bashiru Alhassan joins UAE-based club Al Wasl

Former Dreams FC defender Bashiru Alhassan has completed his move to United Arab Emirates side Al Wasl.

The defender, who spent last season on loan at Czech side Sparta Prague joins the club for the 2019/20 season.

Alhassan has been listed in the first team as one of the club's foreign players on the roaster for the upcoming season.

The hard-working enforcer joined Dreams FC on a four-year deal from second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jets in 2017.

He was instrumental in their 2017/18 league campaign, helping them to 6th position with 24 points after the first round.