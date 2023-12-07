Former Dreams FC goalkeeper encourages consistency after CAF Confederation Cup victory

Former Dreams FC goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu has lauded the performance of his former team in the CAF Confederations Cup and advised them to maintain the momentum displayed against his current side, Rivers United.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Club Africain in their opening group game, the Still Believe lads bounced back with a remarkable 2-1 victory over Rivers United at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday.

Seidu, who now plays for Rivers United acknowledged Dreams FC's abilities and emphasised the importance of consistency as they strive for knockout stage qualification.

"Dreams FC have a good team. It was a two-sided game, but Dreams took their chances and won the game. They should keep it up and prepare for their next game. We have a lot of matches to play, so I will advise them to do the right thing because all the teams in the group want to qualify," Seidu conveyed in an interview with Kessben FM.

As Dreams FC gear up for their upcoming clash against Academica do Lobito in Angola on Sunday, Seidu's words serve as motivation for the Ghana Premier League club to maintain their positive trajectory in the competition.

The team is scheduled to depart the country on Friday for the crucial encounter.

Meanwhile, Rivers United will face Club Africain in their third group game over the weekend, aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat.