Former Dreams FC goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey opens up about losing girlfriend due to low wages

Former Dreams FC goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey has candidly revealed how he lost his girlfriend to a wealthy man because he couldn't afford to take care of her.

Martey, who is just 25 years old, shared his personal experience during an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, shedding light on the challenges faced by football players in Ghana's topflight league.

Speaking about the low wages that players in the local league receive, Martey used his own life as an example. He disclosed that he once lost his girlfriend because of his meagre earnings, stating, "Someone simply snatched my girlfriend. She left me because of money. In the beginning, she was all cool because of the publicity I was getting, but publicity wasn't enough to keep her."

Martey continued to explain that his girlfriend frequently complained about his financial situation, and he found himself making excuses due to his poor salary. Ultimately, when a wealthy man entered the picture, his girlfriend chose to leave. Martey expressed understanding, saying, "I don't fault her."

The goalkeeper highlighted the financial challenges faced by players in the local league, where some earn as little as GH₵300 ($26.13).

He emphasised that this low remuneration is a significant issue and pointed out that many players do not receive the recognition and financial support they deserve.

Martey also shared his decision not to sign with another Ghanaian club for the current season, citing his previous experiences and the inadequate salaries as factors.

He explained, "Even though it's our profession and we believe in our talent, we don't get the needed recognition. It is not reflected in our salaries."