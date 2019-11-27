Former Ebusua Dwarfs attacking midfielder Alhaji Mustapha close to joining AshantiGold SC

Former Ebusua Dwarfs attacking midfielder Alhaji Mustapha Faisal all set to join AshantiGold SC after the expiration of his contract.

Faisal is currently a free agent following his decision not to extend his contract with the Cape Coast based side after the Special Competition.

Faisal arrived in Obuasi on Monday hoping to a seal deal with the Miners before the new Ghana Premier League begins in December.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report the player will be putting to paper in the coming days if he passes medicals.

Faisal is joining the Gold and Black family on recommendation of coach Ricardo da Rocha who worked with him at Ebusua Dwarfs in the 2016/2017 season.

AshantiGold SC in their quest to win the Ghana Premier League again are augmenting their squad.

They have already signed defender Ahmed Adams.