Former Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson applies for Hearts of Oak coaching job

Former Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson says has revealed has disclosed that he ha applied for the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The Phobians are currently without a coach following the exit of Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic and are in search of a new trainer for the 2023/24 season.

During the previous season, the former Ghana Premier League champions worked with three coaches. Samuel Boadu started the season but got dismissed after a series of poor performances at the beginning of the season.

He was replaced by Serbian manager Slavko Matic who also left his role after being attacked by Phobian fans who were triggered by the underwhelming performances of the coach leaving deputy David Ocloo an opportunity to take over as the interim boss until the ned of the season.

The Phobians had to wait until the final day of the season to be sure of maintaining their Ghana Premier League status as they finished 12th and narrowly escaped relegation.

The authorities of the club are still searching for a coach to lead the team as the new season approaches with several names being speculated including former coach Samuel Boadu as well as former Asante Kotoko boss Prosper Narteh Ogum.

However, Ernest Thompson after confirming his application for the role claimed he is the best man to revive the fortunes of Hearts of Oak.

“I have applied for the Hearts of Oak Coaching job, and believe I am the best to serve the club,” he said.