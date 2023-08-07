GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Egypt defender hopes financially-stricken Zamalek will settle Benjamin Acheampong

Published on: 07 August 2023
Benjamin Acheampong

Former Egypt Mohamed Taha Tolba is praying Zamalek will be able to settle Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong and have the ban on the club lifted.

The Egyptian giants will not be able to sign any player until they settle the outstanding debts owed the ex-Asante Kotoko striker.

After their performance against Saudi giants Al Nassr, Tolba believes the financially-stricken Zamalek can only compete if they make new acquisitions.

“Zamalek presented a distinguished match against the Saudi victory, despite the great technical differences between the two teams. The Saudi team includes a distinguished group of players headed by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the Senegalese. Sadio Mane, Croatian Marcelo Brozovic and other big stars, but the Whites performed well and were close to winning had it not been for Ronaldo's deadly header in the last minute," he said on TeN Channel. 

“I hope that administrative and financial stability will return to Zamalek club and a solution to the dues crisis of Mahmoud Abdel Razek Shikabala and Benjamin Acheampong, to sign new deals in preparation for the next season and compete for all tournaments after leaving empty-handed this season." he added. 

