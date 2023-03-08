Former England defender Micah Richards believes Thomas Partey is an EPL Player of the Season contender

Former Manchester City and England defender, Micah Richards has picked Thomas Partey as one of his candidates for the Player of the Season in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder is having an outstanding campaign, leading Arsenal to an incredible title charge.

Partey's influence in the team has seen Arsenal stay top of the table and are five points ahead of title chasers Manchester City.

Richards believes the 29-year-old should make the shortlist for the PFA award before the end of the season.

"Arsenal's Thomas Partey could have been in there, and Brentford striker Ivan Toney had a shout too. Harry Kane keeps on scoring goals for Tottenham as well. Those three were very close," said Richards on BBC.

The Ghana international started the comeback win against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday after scoring to half the deficit before strikes from Ben White and Reiss Nelso won the game for Arsenal.

Partey has scored three goals in 21 games for the Gunners this season.