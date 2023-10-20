Former England defender Ryan Bertrand expresses confidence in Chris Hughton's leadership for Black Stars

During his first visit to Ghana, former Chelsea left-back Ryan Bertrand expressed confidence in Chris Hughton's leadership of the national team, the Black Stars.

Despite recent setbacks, such as two friendly match losses against Mexico and the United States with a scoreline of six goals conceded and none scored, Bertrand remains optimistic about the team's prospects in the upcoming AFCON tournament scheduled for January.

Bertrand acknowledged the unpredictable nature of tournament football, emphasizing that fluctuations in form are inherent in the sport.

He mentioned, "In international or domestic tournament football, anything can happen. There are times when you're not in the best form but end up performing well. Conversely, you can be in great form and underachieve."

Bertrand also highlighted the significance of the last two tests against the USA and Mexico, as they provided valuable exposure to different styles of football and opposition.

He expressed his confidence in Chris Hughton's leadership, stating, "I'm pretty sure that by the time the tournament comes, they will be ready."