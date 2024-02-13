Former England player Alan Smith reveals why West Ham will not sell Mohammed Kudus to Arsenal

Former England international Alan Smith believes West Ham United will not be willing to sell any of their players of Arsenal following the prolonged negotiations during the Decland Rice move.

The Gunners have emerged as one of the teams targeting Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kudus was on the radar of Arsenal last summer but the Hammers beat other clubs to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

The former Ajax star has settled in England and has netted ten times in 26 appearances for the London outfit.

However, his future at West Ham could come to a quick end in the summer with top clubs beginning to show interest.

“The Rice move was always going to happen, but I think West Ham have actually invested well off the back of it with the likes of Edson Alvarez and Kudus coming in," said Smith to Newbettingsite.co.uk.

“I don’t think West Ham will be wanting to sell him to Arsenal anytime soon, especially not after the Declan Rice move!” he added.

Kudus featured for West Ham in their defeat to Arsenal last Sunday.