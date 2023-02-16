Former England striker Daniel Sturridge celebrates Michael Essien after acquiring coaching license

Former England forward Daniel Sturridge has congratulated Michael Essien for successfully completing his coaching courses.

The former Chelsea star acquired his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses from the Wales Football Association.

Essien took to social media to celebrate his latest accomplishment.

“Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license,” Essien wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to the family, Wales Football Association, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen. @FCNordsjaelland.”

Sturridge reacted to the post, praising his former teammate.

He wrote: "Congrats."

Essien currently works with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland as he builds his coaching profile.