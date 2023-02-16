GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former England striker Daniel Sturridge celebrates Michael Essien after acquiring coaching license

Published on: 16 February 2023
COBHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Daniel Sturridge, Michael Essien of Chelsea with Right To Play ball after a training session at the Cobham training ground on May 15, 2012 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC ) (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Former England forward Daniel Sturridge has congratulated Michael Essien for successfully completing his coaching courses. 

The former Chelsea star acquired his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses from the Wales Football Association.

Essien took to social media to celebrate his latest accomplishment.

“Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license,” Essien wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to the family, Wales Football Association, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen. @FCNordsjaelland.”

Sturridge reacted to the post, praising his former teammate.

He wrote: "Congrats."

Essien currently works with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland as he builds his coaching profile.

 

