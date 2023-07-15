Former England striker Darren Bent advices Arsenal to keep Thomas Partey despite Declan Rice's signing

English Premier League legend, Darren Bent believes a midfielder combination of Declan Rice, Martin Odergaard and Thomas Partey could make Arsenal a tougher side to beat.

There are reports Arsenal are planning on letting Partey leave following the signing of West Ham captain Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.

Partey played a pivotal role as the Gunners finished second last season, but the former Atletico Madrid star has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Bent believes Arsenal might be making a big mistake in letting the 30-year-old go.

"I'd keep Thomas Partey. Partey Rice Odegaard that's a serious midfield combination, give Rice more of a license to go forward," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a midfield combination of the trio could mean summer signing Kai Harvetz starts from the bench.

Bent believes Havertz has no place in the starting eleven after he was quizzed about the German's position.

"Where's Havetz playing?," a fan asked. "He don't," replied Bent.

Partey is currently with the team as they prepare for the start of the 2023/24 season.