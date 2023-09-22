GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 September 2023
Former English star Joe Cole hails Mohammed Kudus as key figure in West Ham's Europa League triumph

Former West Ham star Joe Cole has praised Mohammed Kudus for his impressive performance during the club's 3-1 Europa League victory over TSC Backa Topola.

Kudus, who was making his first start since his £38 million summer transfer from Ajax, played a pivotal role in West Ham's comeback victory.

His pressure at the back post led to the equalising goal, and he later scored with a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner at the London Stadium.

Cole expressed his confidence in Kudus becoming a valuable addition to David Moyes' team, emphasizing the squad's goal-scoring potential.

"He [Kudus] looked like he was happy and settled," Cole said on TNT Sports.

"He is another weapon for David Moyes

"I look at this team, and I see goals everywhere. It was a great night for West Ham."

With his two goals on Thursday, Kudus has now scored five times in his last two European games.

At Ajax, he netted a hatrick in the Europa League qualifications against Ludogorets Razgrad before joining the Hammers.

Kudus showcased his abilities in European competitions while at Ajax with nine goals in 18 games.

Kudus will likely be pushing for a Premier League start when West Ham face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

