Former Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda reveals NPL clubs pay more than Ghanaian clubs

Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has revealed that Nigerian Premier League sides pay better than Ghanaian clubs hence the reason for the current exodus to Nigeria.

Fatau, who has spent the last three season in Nigerian pleaded with government to invest in the country's football to keep the players around.

"You hardly see a bad pitch in Nigeria football. The state governments intervene and ensure the pitches which are generally synthetic are put in good shape,” Dauda told press men during Fred Pappoe’s manifesto launch.

“They also pay better than what the clubs in Ghana do.”

The ex-Black Stars goalkeeper represented Ashantigold and Okwahu United in Ghana before traveling to South Africa to continue his career.

He later returned to play for Ashantigold for another spell before moving to Nigeria.