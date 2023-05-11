Former executive member Kojo Bonsu advises Kotoko on ways to revive club

Former Mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu has suggested to the current administration of Asante Kotoko to implement effective measures like setting up a standard academy to help revive the club following their struggles in the ongoing campaign

Kotoko only have a slim chance of getting silverware at the end of the season having bowed out of the CAF Champions League at the early stage and getting eliminated from the FA Cup during the knockout phase.

The porcupines can only hope the results of the remaining Ghana Premier League matches turn in their favour in order to win as they trail eight points behind lead leaders Aduana Stars with four matches to end the season.

The former executive member of the club has advised the management to be proactive in restoring the club's pedigree by building an academy and inviting investors to develop the club.

“When Kotoko won Africa in 1983, I gave them their jersey and people in love with the team.

“When we lost to Al Ahly in the finals of Africa in Kumasi we had a solid team (Papa Arko, Akwasi Appiah, Opoku Nti, Prince Polley, and the rest) people seem to forget it and these players were dedicated to the club. We can’t see that again but people need to sit down and revive Kotoko again,” he said on Akoma FM.

“We need Academies just as many clubs across the world have so we can build the team well, and have dedicated people to do the work. We need an investor to pump money into the team also.”

“We can turn things around, just as Al Alhy has done, Kotoko has the numbers but what I seem not to understand is that Kotoko has reduced its standard to a very low rank. We need to sit and do proper research to resolve it.

“Consistency in the playing team is also needed. Even if we are to be demoted to Division Three and get things done properly, we need to because Kotoko must rise again.”