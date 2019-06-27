Former FA Veep George Afriyie thankful to Kwesi Nyantakyi for CAF role

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has thanked Kwesi Appiah for his role in providing positions for Ghanaians on various committee at the Confederation of African Football.

George Afriyie, who is set to take his first major role at the Nations Cup as match commission in the game between Angola and Mauritania revealed Mr. Nyantakyi played a vital role in earning his a place on the CAF organising committee.

"First of all we need to be thankful to the former President Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi," he said in an interview with Benjamin Willie-Graham. "When he was the CAF first Vice President he made sure a lot of Ghanaian got the opportunity to serve on CAF committees.

"It's not that Ghanaians weren't capable or were not better than others on the continent but we have to be honest, when it comes to football in Africa, you can't count three or more countries without Ghana.

"The passion we have for football is not in doubt and for me it is a normal thing and as a match commissioner I hope the game goes on without any problem."

Mr. Afriyie is part of the growing number of Ghanaians working in various positions at the Nations Cup.

He joins the likes of former FA Spokesperson Ibrahim Saanie Daara, a lead member of the Media team in Egypt, and Dr. Pambo, who is part of the Medical team of CAF.

Other influential Ghanaian in CAF is general secretary Tony Baffoe and Fredrick Acheampong who was commissioner in the game between DR Congo and Uganda.