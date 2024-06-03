Former Fenerbahce star Stephen Appiah backs Jose Mourinho to transform club

Former Fenerbahce star Stephen Appiah is elated with the club's announcement of legendary manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach.

The former Ghana captain, who spent three years at Fenerbahce, winning the Super Lig and Turkish Super Cup, believes the Portuguese manager will transform both Fenerbahce and Turkish football.

"I'm so excited because when it comes to Fenerbahce, the fans are crazy. The character of Mourinho is going to fit so well with the club. His fame and coaching skills are going to give something huge to the Turkish Super League in general," Appiah told rg.org in an exclusive interview.

Mourinho was officially unveiled as Fenerbahce's new head coach on Monday.

The Turkish Super Lig club confirmed on Saturday that they had opened talks with the former Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid boss.

Following this, Fenerbahce posted a video of Mourinho on their social media channels, with him saying, "Merhaba (hello) Fenerbahce fans. See you tomorrow in Kadikoy and let’s start our journey together."

More than 200,000 people watched his unveiling on YouTube, as Fenerbahce broadcasted the event online.

During the unveiling, Mourinho expressed his gratitude and excitement.

The 61-year-old Mourinho has been out of football since being sacked as Roma head coach in January. He replaces Ismail Kartal, who was in his third spell as Fenerbahce's head coach.

Fenerbahce narrowly missed out on this season’s title to city rivals Galatasaray, despite losing just one of their 38 league matches and finishing with 99 points.

The club have not won the Turkish Super Lig since 2014, with a Turkish Cup in 2023 being their only major success in the past decade.

Mourinho, who has won 26 trophies across a managerial career spanning more than two decades, brings a wealth of experience and success.

He has won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, and league titles with Chelsea and Real Madrid.