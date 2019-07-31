Former Fiorentina striker wanted club to sign Mario Balotteli ahead of Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Fiorentina striker Paolo Monelli does not back the decision by La Viola to sign Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng from Sassuolo.

Monelli would have preferred Fiorentina had signed Mario Balotelli ahead of Kevin.

"After a long wait, I was expecting something different," Monelli said.

"The Ghanaian had started well and then he never played at Barcelona, ​​it is a question mark, I would have bet on Balotelli, he would have made more comfortable."

Kevin's deal was confirmed on Fiorentina’s official website, with the club paying €1m for the 32-year-old, who has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

He scored five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo before spending the second half of last season at Barcelona, where he played four times without finding the back of the net.

For Balotelli, he remains a free agent after his contract at Marseille ended with the close of the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season.