Former Fulham defender John Paintsil hails Stephen Appiah role for Ghana

Former Fulham defender, John Paintsil, has praised the influential role played by Stephen Appiah for the Black Stars.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Paintsil highlighted Appiah's exceptional behaviour and leadership qualities, which earned him immense respect from both players and fans.

Having shared the Black Stars' dressing room with Appiah for many years, Paintsil had a firsthand experience of the impact Appiah had on the team.

Paintsil specifically commended Appiah's leadership in the squad that secured Ghana's qualification for their maiden World Cup appearance in 2006, where Paintsil himself featured.

Appiah's contributions and exemplary conduct resonated deeply within the team, earning him the admiration and respect of his fellow players. His leadership qualities were a guiding force that helped unite and inspire the national team.

Paintsil's praise for Appiah underscores the significant role the former captain played in shaping Ghanaian football during his career.

Appiah's leadership and commitment have left a lasting impression on his teammates and supporters alike, solidifying his status as one of Ghana's most revered footballing figures.

While Appiah made 67 appearances for Ghana, Paintsil played 89 games.