Former Gabon U-17 Coach Patrick Eyi banned for life over sexual abuse

Former Gabon Under-17 coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi has been banned from football for life after FIFA found him guilty of sexually abusing multiple players.

The ruling also includes a fine of CHF 1,000,000 (£880,000) for violating FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr. Patrick Assoumou Eyiâ€¦ guilty of abusing his position and committing repeated acts of sexual abuse against multiple players,” FIFA stated.

The investigation, prompted by complaints from at least four footballers, revealed that Eyi had engaged in abuse between 2006 and 2021, with most victims being minors.

FIFA’s ruling permanently bars him from all football-related activities at national and international levels. “The adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Eyi had breached article 24 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) and Article 26 (Abuse of position) of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA added.

This decision comes amid a wider abuse scandal in Gabonese football, where reports in 2021 exposed systemic exploitation of young players. FIFA and human rights groups continue to push for stricter safeguards to protect athletes.

Eyi has yet to respond to the ruling, which was formally communicated to him via FEGAFOOT.