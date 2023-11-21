Former German player Gerald Asamoah flies in top surgeons to provide free heart surgeries in Ghana

Former German international Gerald Asamoah has brought a team of 20 top surgeons to Ghana to offer medical assistance, particularly free heart surgeries for children with hole-in-heart conditions.

The initiative, sponsored by the Gerald Asamoah Stiftung, aims to provide medical support to 50 children in Ghana facing this heart-related medical condition.

The team of surgeons arrived at the Kotoko International Airport, expressing their excitement about the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of Ghanaian children.

The lead doctor of the surgical team conveyed their happiness, stating, "We are so happy to be here, and the next day will be very exciting for us. We will go to the hospitals and see all the families. So, it is a pleasure to be here in Ghana."

Gerald Asamoah, who is also of Ghanaian descent, chose to represent the German national team during his football career and played for renowned clubs such as Schalke and FC St. Pauli.

Now, he is leveraging his influence and resources to make a positive impact on the healthcare landscape in Ghana, demonstrating a commitment to philanthropy and community welfare.