Former Germany youth defender Derrick Kohn eager for call-up to Black Stars

Former Germany youth defender Derrick Köhn has expressed his desire to receive a call-up to the Ghana national team, also known as the Black Stars.

The 24-year-old defender, who was born in Germany, has been putting in impressive performances for Hannover 96 throughout the season, contributing to 10 goals so far.

His consistent performances and contributions have caught the attention of Ghana’s national team selectors, and Köhn is eager for the opportunity to represent his homeland.

In an interview with Accra-based Hot FM, Köhn expressed his eagerness to receive a call-up to the Black Stars, saying "It would be an honour for me to be invited to join the Black Stars under the guidance of Chris Hughton, and I can confidently say that I am ready to represent Ghana."

Köhn made the move to Hannover 96 from Bayern Munich in 2022, following a successful two-season loan spell with Wellim FC in Germany. He has been a standout performer for Hannover 96 this season, scoring five goals in the German Bundesliga 2. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with many clubs in the top-flight league reportedly interested in signing him.

Recently, Köhn's coach Stefan Leitl praised the youngster, stating that he is the best left-back in the league.

"For me, Derrick is the best left-back in the league. He demonstrated that impressively today," the Hannover 96 manager said.