Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi confident in Ghana football's revival

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi expresses optimism about the resurgence of success in the country's football despite recent setbacks.

Ghanaian football has faced a significant downturn in recent years, marked by the Black Stars' consecutive early exits from the Africa Cup of Nations group stages.

The prevailing challenges prompted protests, with demonstrators petitioning both the current GFA administration under Kurt Okraku and Parliament in what was termed the "Save Ghana Football" demonstration.

However, Nyantakyi, who has no intentions of returning to work at the GFA, remains hopeful for improvement. "Ghana football will be great again," asserted Nyantakyi during an appearance on Onua TV.

"Wherever I am heading, I will contribute my knowledge and wisdom to aid the GFA in restoring its former glory."

As a former president with 13 years of tenure and prior experience as an Executive Council member, Nyantakyi considers himself well-versed in the workings of the GFA.

"I am a former president so I am an insider at the GFA," he emphasised. "I was the president for 13 years, and before that, I was an Executive Council member, so I know things very well."

Drawing on his extensive network within Africa and internationally, Nyantakyi believes he can leverage his connections to achieve positive outcomes.

"Also on the African continent and the world stage, I know a lot of people and know a lot of ways to get results," he added. "So wherever I find myself and see the opportunity to help with the knowledge I have to get our football to develop or sports as a whole, I will."

Nyantakyi held the position of GFA President from 2005 to 2018.